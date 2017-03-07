Asheville women's wrestling legend to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

A former WWE women’s wrestling star who now resides in Asheville is heading into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE announced in late February that Beth Copeland, who competed under the ring name Beth Phoenix in the promotion in the mid-2000s, will be among the wrestling icons who will be inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame in April.

Beth Phoenix captured the Women’ Championship multiple times during her career

According to her Twitter page, Copeland now resides in Asheville and is attending graduate school at Western Carolina University.

