Troopers: School bus driver charged after head-on crash sends 7 to hospital

Seven people were injured, including five students, were hurt when a school bus and a car were involved in a head-on crash when Monday afternoon, per a spokesman for Greenwood County School District 50.

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol charged the bus driver after the accident.

District 50 spokesman Johnathan Graves said the school bus ran into a car near the intersection of West Townsend Road and Highway 25 around 3:30 p.m.

Troopers said the car was heading east on Townsend and the bus was heading west. The bus crossed the center line and struck the oncoming vehicle.

“Five students and the bus driver were injured, but the injuries were minor and not considered life threatening,” Graves said. He said the students were taken to the hospital for examination as a precaution.

Troopers said there were 10 students in total on the bus.

The bus driver, 59-year-old Linda Faye Jones of Hodges, was charged with traveling left of center, troopers said.

The driver of the car was also hurt and hospitalized, troopers said.

The victim from the car, who asked not to be identified, said he suffered a back fracture and heavy bruising.

