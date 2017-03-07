Two suspects arrested after woman assaulted, kidnapped on camera in Transylvania Co.

Transylvania County deputies said two suspects were in custody Wednesday morning after a kidnapping was captured on camera Monday evening.

Deputies said they were called around 5:30 p.m. by a witness to the incident on US 64 at King Road.

A woman was seen getting out a silver Nissan Altima and running off. A man also got out of the car and chased her down, assaulted her, dragged her back to the car, and drove off, Chief Deputy Eddie Gunter stated in an e-mail.

Deputies said a call from a Transylvania County resident on Tuesday led them to a home in Hendersonville, where the victim was found with one of the suspects.

The victim was safe but two men were charged in the case.

Deputies say 25-year-old Marquis Shante Logan was charged assault on a female, assault on an unborn child and first degree kidnapping.

Logan and the victim were in a relationship, deputies said.

The second man in the video was identified as 26-year-old Tyrean Kendrell Massagee. He was charged with first degree kidnapping, deputies said.

Both suspects were arrested with the help of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and were being held Wednesday in the Transylvania County Detention Center. Logan was being held on no bond and bond was set at $80,000 for Massagee.

"We are blessed to have a fast, positive resolution to this case" said Sheriff David Mahoney in an email. "This is a great example of communities and businesses working closely with law enforcement in our effort to investigate reported crimes."

