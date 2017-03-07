$150K Powerball ticket sold in Spartanburg

A Powerball ticket that was sold in Spartanburg at the QuickTrip on 7114 Lone Oak Rd. for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000.

According to the SC Education Lottery, the ticket holder stands to benefit from the purchase of PowerPlay. Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.

The Powerball ticket for Saturday’s draw was: 2 - 18 - 19 - 22 - 63 Powerball: 19

The Education Lottery stated players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes, so check your tickets!

More than 11,000 players in South Carolina hold ticket for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, more than 5,200 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize multiplied by three.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $85 million.

