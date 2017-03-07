Oconee deputies ask for help identifying Seneca Walmart shoplifting suspect

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in identifying a shoplifting suspect of three different cases in which TV’s were taken from the Seneca Walmart.

Deputies said they responded to the store at Sandifer Boulevard in regards to a male who, the employee said, came into the store on Feb. 21, Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 and took TV sets each time without paying items.

Deputies said the total combined valued of all the TV sets that were taken in the three cases is around $2,009.76.

Anyone with information of these three shoplifting cases and/or the identity of the suspect is asked by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. All information given is confidential. If tip leads to an arrest, there could be eligibility for a case reward.

