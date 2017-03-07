Deputies: Couple charged after kids found with multiple fractures, cuts

Deputies charged a Spartanburg County couple were arrested after children in their custody were found with multiple fractures, cuts, and bruises in various stages of healing back in February.

Deputies were initially called to Anne and Jimmy Knighton’s home on Chesnee Highway on Feb. 2 at the request of DSS.

By the time deputies arrived, deputies said DSS workers had removed three children from the home and taken them to the hospital.

Deputies said two of the children had injuries.

Warrants state both Knightons were charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child on March 2.

Deputies arrested the Knightons on March 3 and said Jimmy Knighton faces an additional charge after causing a scene at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

During the booking process, deputies said Knighton refused to have his photo taken and threw an office printer at the deputy. The deputy used pepper spray on Knighton, but he continued to move toward the deputy until another deputy used a stun gun in order to subdue Knighton.

Knighton was charged with malicious injury to courthouse or jail after the incident.

The Knightons were released from the detention center on March 4, according to online jail records.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.