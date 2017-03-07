Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office hosts annual Alex Burdette Memoria - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office hosts annual Alex Burdette Memorial Blood Drive on Monday

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 12th annual Alex Burdette Memorial Blood Drive on Monday to honor the live of a deputy who died while serving the community.

Alex Burdette was an Anderson County deputy who was hit and killed by a car when he stopped to help a stranded driver in March 2005.

The Memorial Blood Drive is taking place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson County Law Enforcement Center at 305 Camson Rd. All donors will receive a special commemorative T-shirt and additional T-shirts will be available for purchase. 

