Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office hosts annual Alex Burdette Memorial Blood Drive on Monday

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the 12th annual Alex Burdette Memorial Blood Drive on Monday to honor the live of a deputy who died while serving the community.

Alex Burdette was an Anderson County deputy who was hit and killed by a car when he stopped to help a stranded driver in March 2005.

The Memorial Blood Drive is taking place from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson County Law Enforcement Center at 305 Camson Rd. All donors will receive a special commemorative T-shirt and additional T-shirts will be available for purchase.

