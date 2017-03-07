Police investigating after homeowner shot man reportedly trying to break into car

Asheville police are investigating after a homeowner shot a man he said was breaking into his car early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to an address on Pearl Street around 4:30 a.m. after the homeowner called in to report the shooting.

“The caller (the homeowner) advised that he had shot a person on his property who attempted to attack him,” Lt Wallace Welch said. “The homeowner was alerted to the individual, and went to investigate, after hearing him allegedly breaking in to his vehicle parked in the driveway.“

Police located the suspect and he was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The handgun was recovered at the scene and police said they transported the homeowner to the Criminal Investigations division for an interview.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who saw anything to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 or the police department at 828-251-1110.

