Police officer injured in Waynesville chase, suspect faces list of charges

A man faces multiple charges after police said he crashed into a patrol car and led police on a chase in Haywood County Monday.

Captain Brian Beck with the Waynesville Police Department said a burglary in progress was reported around 5 p.m. on Camp Branch Road.

A Waynesville police officer close to the address responded and encountered the suspect as he was leaving the property.

The officer got out of his patrol car and Beck said the suspect drove toward the policeman. The officer was able to move out of harm’s way but Beck said the suspect, later identified as Lawrence Herr, crashed into the patrol car before speeding off.

A two-mile chase ensued and ended when another officer deployed stop sticks and was able to stop the vehicle. The stop stick cable wrapped around the officer’s finger and cut him when the vehicle stopped, Beck said. The officer was taken to the hospital where his finger was stitched up.

Lawrence was arrested and taken into custody.

Lawrence is charged with two counts of domestic criminal trespassing, burglary, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, one count of assaulting a government official, resisting arrest, fleeing arrest with motor vehicle, driving left of center, and violation of court order.

