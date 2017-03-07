Lawsuit alleges negligence, wrongful death in 2015 elevator shaft death

The family of a Gaffney woman who fell to her death down an elevator shaft in 2015 has filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful death.
Rae Patricia Gilmore, 73, died in November 215 after falling down an elevator shaft at Black Horse Antiques.
According to the coroner’s report, Gilmore was on the first floor and wanted to take the freight elevator to the second floor. She opened a set of doors to the elevator shaft and stepped into it thinking the elevator platform was there. Instead, the elevator platform was at the second floor and the coroner said Gilmore fell 11 feet into the basement and died at the scene.
The lawsuit filed on Feb. 23 in Cherokee lists Black Horse Antiques, the city of Gaffney, the building’s owner, and the company that maintained the elevator as defendants in the lawsuit, claiming negligence which led to the elderly woman’s death.
The lawsuit lays out claims that the defendants allowed an unsafe elevator to be used in the business.
The lawsuits seeks actual and punitive damages for Gilmore’s pain and suffering and damages accrued by her estate in amounts deemed appropriate by a jury.
PREVIOUSLY: Death investigation underway after woman falls down elevator shaft
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
