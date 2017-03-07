Police: Man arrested after firing gun into air near school

The Haywood Community Learning Center in Waynesville was placed on lockdown Tuesday while police investigated possible shots fired near the area, school officials said.

“At this time, the lock down is precautionary and we have no reason to believe that our students or staff members are in any danger,” said Bill Nolte, Associate Superintendent in an e-mail. “Law enforcement has arrived and is working to determine the specific nature of the sounds.”

Waynesville police said a man who was upset walked out of his home, one street over from the school, and fired three gunshots into the air. The man was arrested and will be charged for discharging a firearm in city limits. The suspect's name was not released.

Police investigated and the lockdown was eventually lifted. The school resumed normal activities

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.