Greenville County's K-9 'Kroc' retires

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said its longest-serving K-9 officer is now retired.

K-9 Kroc officially retired on March 1 and will live out his days with his former partner and handler.

Kroc was born in February 2005 and began serving the Sheriff’s Office in June 2006.

“Kroc surpassed, recently retired, K9 Nero, as the longest serving K-9 in the history of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with 129 months of service,” Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro said in an e-mail.

Kroc was stabbed during a violent encounter with a suspect in March 2008 but underwent emergency treatment and made a full recovery. The K-9 was awarded the Medal of Valor from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and a Valor award from the North American Police Work Dog Association after the stabbing.

Kroc was called to serve the county 1,844 times, helped make 220 apprehensions, 415 arrests, serve 721 warrants. K-9 Kroc was responsible for the seizure of 17 firearms, more than 129 pounds of marijuana, over a half pound of methamphetamine, nearly 6 ounces of cocaine, and over 4 ounces of crack cocaine during his career.

