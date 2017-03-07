Anderson police ask for help locating missing man considered a threat to himself

The Anderson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person who officers said suffers from schizophrenia, severe depression and severe alcoholism.

According to a post from the Anderson Police Department Facebook page, 26-year-old Teddy Jobareo Davis was last seen walking away from his home at 322 I Street at 11 a.m. on Mar. 5.

Officers said he is off his medication and made his intentions to kill himself known through a text message he sent to his wife at 8:48 p.m. Davis has not been heard from since. Officers said Davis is considered to be a danger to himself.

Davis is described by officers as a man 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 135 lbs with black, braided and short hair. He was wearing dingy, dirty white clothing, jeans, a T-shirt and white and grey “jordans”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Garland J. Major, Jr. at 864-305-7447 or email to gmajor@cityofandersonsc.com.

