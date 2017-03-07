Graham jokes 'I gave him my new phone number' after positive meeting with Trump

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday that his meeting with President Donald Trump was so productive that he gave the president his new phone number.

Trump publicly released Graham’s personal cell phone number in 2015 while both men were running for the oval office.

“I had a great lunch meeting with President Trump today,” Graham posted on Facebook. “He is strongly committed to rebuilding our military which is music to my ears. President Trump is in deal-making mode and I hope Congress is like-minded. How good was the meeting? I gave him my new cell phone number.”

