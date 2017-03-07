Increasing sun and wind for Wednesday

Get news, weather on the go

Clouds move out Wednesday morning, then clearing skies and brisk winds move in!

Highs will warm to 73 in the Upstate and 65 in the mountains with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Wednesday night will be cold and calmer with lows in the lower to upper 30s.

Thursday will be pleasant, but will start out chilly! We’ll go from 30s to around 40 degrees in the morning to low to mid 70s during the afternoon.

Clouds will thicken up a bit Friday, then showers are back in the forecast this weekend. A shot of cold air arrives for Sunday night into Monday and that could lead to frost/freeze concerns. We’ll keep you posted!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.