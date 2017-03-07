Officers ask for help identifying suspect after making $1,400 purchase with stolen card at Upstate Target

Subject police say is connected to card fraud at Upstate Target. (Source: GPD)

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department are asking for help identifying a suspect they say is connected to card fraud.

Officers say on Feb 19, the suspect stole a victim's purse from YardHouse on Woodruff Road and used the victim's stolen card to make purchases at Target.

The suspect spent over $1,400 on the stolen card, reports state.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the subject pictured in the surveillance footage to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

