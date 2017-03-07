Troopers: Car overturned into tree on US 25 in Greenville Co.

Car overturned into woods on US 25. (Source: Witness)

Troopers are on the scene of an accident with a car overturned into a tree in Greenville County.

The incident occurred on Cool Springs Church Road at Us 25 around 4:15 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.

Troopers say the driver was traveling south on US 25 when the driver went off the left side of the road, over corrected and went off the ride side of the road where he overturned and hit a tree.

Witness video shows the overturned car lodged into the woods.

The driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

We have reached out to troopers for more information.

Stick with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.