Ordinance approved to increase Greenville Co. taxpayers' annual property tax

A proposed ordinance asks taxpayers to fork out more money for an emergency radio upgrade

A proposed telecommunications and road maintenance ordinance was approved Tuesday in its third and final reading in Greenville County Council's meeting.

The ordinance passed Tuesday around 7 p.m. with a vote of 7-4.

The approved ordinance will hike taxpayers' annual property tax by $14.95 for an upgraded radio system to be used by emergency personnel. The second part of the ordinance includes a $10 increase in the amount residents pay for auto registration fees. Currently, residents pay $15 annually, and the increase will result in a $25 annual fee.

That fee would go toward maintaining and repairing county roads.

Some residents said they were averse to more taxes, especially on roads.

"We are already taxed enough as it is," one Facebook user wrote to FOX Carolina.

Still, county officials argued the measure would ultimately give emergency personnel better radio equipment, improve county roads and save lives.

"This will be a crowning moment for emergency services in Greenville County, said Chief Steve Graham of Boiling Springs Fire District. "No longer will taxpayers be paying for radio systems that only serve a small segment or small geographic area of Greenville County."

Firefighters argue an outdated radio system has made it difficult to communicate with EMS and other emergency personnel during dire situations.

