Dispatch: 1 taken to hospital after entrapped following Spartanburg Co. car accident

Dispatchers confirm, one person was transported to the hospital after becoming entrapped in a car following a wreck in Spartanburg Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Simon Drive at Reidville Road around 6:15 p.m., dispatchers say.

We are working to get more information about the collision and the victim's injuries.

