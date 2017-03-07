Dispatch: 1 taken to hospital after entrapped following Spartanb - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: 1 taken to hospital after entrapped following Spartanburg Co. car accident

Posted: Updated:
Simon Drive at Reidville Road. (March 7, 2017 FOX Carolina) Simon Drive at Reidville Road. (March 7, 2017 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirm, one person was transported to the hospital after becoming entrapped in a car following a wreck in Spartanburg Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Simon Drive at Reidville Road around 6:15 p.m., dispatchers say.

We are working to get more information about the collision and the victim's injuries.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.