Lawsuit alleges Upstate doctor used Youtube to perform medical procedure, resulting in patient's death

An Upstate physician is being sued for allegedly using Youtube to try and perform a complicated medical procedure that resulted in his patient’s death.

The wife of Patrick Eugene Kelly alleges her husband died after receiving faulty care from a South Carolina doctor, practicing under a variety of trade names including Union Medical Center, Wallace Thompson Hospital, Spartanburg Regional Hospital and Medical Group of the Carolinas.

The 11-page lawsuit alleges Hani Mohamed Sorour failed “to provide timely and appropriate medical care and treatment” to Kelly, resulting in his “untimely death and conscious pain and suffering before his death.”

Per documents, Kelly was taken to the Emergency Room at Union Medical Center/Wallace Thompson Hospital with a sore throat on or about March 2, 2016. Doctors then prescribed Kelly with penicillin and he was sent home, the report states.

Later that day, Kelly returned to the hospital saying he was experiencing swelling of his tongue and throat, shortness of breath and trouble swallowing and speaking. Sorour along with other medical staff at the ER responded to Kelly during the second visit.

The lawsuit alleges during the second visit, Sorour did not provide timely and appropriate medical care or medication for Kelly’s condition which appeared to be a “anaphylactic allegoric reaction,” and his condition continued to worsen as his airway began to close.

The lawsuit alleges Kelly failed to do the following:

Recognize, diagnose and treat Kelly’s medical condition

Timely transfer Kelly to a facility where he could be properly treated

Properly intubate Kelly and establish an airway

The plaintiff also claims Sorour tried using guidance from a Youtube video on “how to perform a cricothyrotomy procedure” rather than seeking assistance from medical professionals, saying his efforts were not timely enough, and he failed to intubate Kelly.

Thereafter, Kelly’s heart stopped, the report said. Sorour and medical staff attempted chest compressions to open the airway, but eventually Sorour told his staff to discontinue CPR and Kelly was pronounced dead on March 3, 2016, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges, Sorour’s “directive to stop CPR chest compressions and the other substandard care he provided” were the proximate cause of Kelly’s death.

Sorour responded to the lawsuit, claiming that he did not commit “any act(s) and/or omission(s) which proximately caused the damages alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint.”

FOX Carolina reached out to all medical offices named in the lawsuit. Officials with the Spartanburg Regional Healhcare System released the following statement on Sorour and the allegations:

"The physician in question is not an employee of Union Medical Center and is no longer a provisional or temporary member of the medical staff. Union Medical Center does not comment on pending litigation and can provide no further comment at this time."

Kelly’s wife is suing Sorour for all damages, including punitive damages.

Here is the full lawsuit:

Here is Sorour’s full response:

Stick with FOX Carolina for any new developments.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.