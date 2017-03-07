Over 630 without power in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Over 630 without power in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Over 630 Duke Energy customers without power in Simpsonville. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Over 630 Duke Energy customers without power in Simpsonville. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
Duke Energy crew on scene working to restore power. (March 7, 2017 FOX Carolina) Duke Energy crew on scene working to restore power. (March 7, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Over 630 Duke Energy customers are without power Tuesday night, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

The outage was first reported around 8:50 p.m. in the Simpsonville area, the outage map says.

On the outage map, the incident appears to be close to an accident reported on the SC Realtime Traffic Information system on Stokes Road.

Duke is currently on scene, working to restore power. The estimated time for power restoration is 11:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

