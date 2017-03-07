Dispatch: All residents safe after house fire in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: All residents safe after house fire in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Duncan Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire in Spartanburg County late Tuesday night, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say everyone inside the home located on the 200 block of Woods Chapel Road was able to get out safely.

No word on the cause of the fire or the damage to the home. We are working to confirm that information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.