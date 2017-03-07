VIDEO: Upstate musician surprised when 85-year-old kicks off shoes to dance to his music

The video of an elderly woman tossing off her loafers and breaking it down to some good ol’ bluegrass banjo is sure to warm hearts around the world.

Upstate musician Lee Marcus says he took a trip to Traces of Tiger assisted living facility in Tiger, GA to surprise his girlfriend’s aunt – an 85-year-old who loves to dance.

He said he had been promising Ms. Dorothy that he would come play banjo for her so she could dance, and as soon as she got warmed up, Ms. Dorothy surprised him.

“I got a surprise when 85-year-old Dorothy kicked off her loafers and started flatfootin' during my private concert for the residents at Traces of Tiger,” Marcus said in a Facebook post shared over 76,000 times.

He said after a few songs Ms. Dorothy just couldn’t sit still any longer and she had to get up and move when he started playing "Foggy Mountain Breakdown".

Check out those moves!

Staff members also rounded up more residents to turn the surprise visit into a concert and everything went as planned, and then some.

"It is always gratifying when someone enjoys my music so much," Marcus said. "And I enjoyed her old-time dancing equally."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.