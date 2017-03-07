Freedom Fighters & victim's families ask Greenville Co. Council for support in road safety

Community asking for help with road safety in Greenville Co. (March 7, 2017 FOX Carolina)

From March 2 through March 5, three pedestrians were hit and killed in Greenville County and now the community is coming up with ideas to improve safety for pedestrians.

The SC Department of Public Safety released information explaining "through midnight on March 5, 20 pedestrians were killed in the state." Loved ones of some of the victim's are working with a community activist Traci Fant, to improve safety for pedestrians.

Christian Batton, 23, was hit by two cars and died while walking on East North Street. The second driver involved has not been found. Pamela Carson, 58, lost her life on Anderson Road in a hit and run just before the New Year. The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate who drove away.

Another pedestrian was killed as he was jogging.

"That's my son Donqule Teasley. He got killed June, 29 2015 and he was jogging and they hit him. They got one driver but they can't find the other," said the parents of Donqule Teasley, Migdalia and Chris Teasley.

These families say accidents like these are more likely to happen on certain roads, and are hoping for more safety features along routes like White Horse Road and Augusta Road.

"The reason why I'm here is because I want some sidewalks or lights up there, because it's not only because of my son, it's for other kids walking down the street," Teasley said.

She explained she doesn't want what happened to her son to happen to anyone, let alone young children.

"We've traveled at night just to take pictures of where the hit and runs have occurred. Look at this, this is ridiculous and I was in the car when I took the picture with my headlights on and I couldn't really see 10 feet in front of me - there's a definite need," Fant said.

The Greenville County Council told FOX Carolina Tuesday evening, these roads of concern are state highways. The council will be looking into how they can assist in the matter.

"I think the Mr. Ballards' committee, the public safety committee, needs to look at it, and I don't know how we can be involved in that because those are state highway," County councilman, Joe Dill said.

