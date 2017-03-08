Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday in SC

South Carolina’s statewide tornado drill will take place Wednesday morning, as part of South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week activities.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the National Weather Service, and the South Carolina Broadcasters Association jointly sponsor the week to remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are a possibility in the state and the proper safety precautions people should take when severe weather strikes.

Schools, broadcasters, emergency agencies and others will participate in a tornado drill at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Alert tones will be activated on TV and radio signals (including FOX Carolina) and NOAA weather radios at that time.

Officials said the purpose of the drill is to is to test communication systems, safety procedures, mitigation processes, and other precautions.

More important info from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Tornado Safety Tips

Flood Safety Tips

NOAA Weather Radio Information

National Severe Weather Awareness Week Information

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.