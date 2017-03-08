South Carolina's Walk to School Day is Wednesday

Wednesday is Walk to School Day in South Carolina.

Schools across the states have events planned in which students will:

Walk TO school

Walk TO school from a meeting location (such as a grocery store, park or church parking lot)

Walk AT school

Walk FROM school

SC Walk to School Day is sponsored by the SC Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes program.

Officials said the goal is to emphasize how walking and biking are healthy and fun activities. Officials said Walk to School events can also spark conversations about increasing physical activity and enhancing health; reducing traffic congestion, and improving air quality; teaching pedestrian, bicycle, and personal safety skills; and encouraging community involvement in Safe Routes to School programs.

