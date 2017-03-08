Spartanburg police ask for help identifying woman

Surveillance photos of the suspect (Courtesy: Spartanburg Police Department)

Spartanburg police are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in a credit card fraud cases and shoplifting incidents at multiple businesses.

Police posted a photo of the woman on Facebook Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Horn at 864-596-2065 or the Spartanburg police tip line at 864-573-0000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.