Spartanburg police ask for help identifying woman - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg police ask for help identifying woman

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance photos of the suspect (Courtesy: Spartanburg Police Department) Surveillance photos of the suspect (Courtesy: Spartanburg Police Department)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police are asking for help identifying a woman suspected in a credit card fraud cases and shoplifting incidents at multiple businesses.

Police posted a photo of the woman on Facebook Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Horn at 864-596-2065 or the Spartanburg police tip line at 864-573-0000.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.