Upstate Regional JROTC  Drill Championships set for Saturday in Anderson

Pendleton High School and Anderson Lights of Hope will host the third annual Upstate Regional JROTC Drill Championships on Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.

An estimated 600 Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps students from all military branch units at high schools across the Southeast are expected to participate.

Officials said the drill competition is designed to “showcase military drill precision and foster an atmosphere of team and individual competition, while promoting true sportsmanship.”

