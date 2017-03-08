Upstate Regional JROTC  Drill Championships set for Saturday in - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate Regional JROTC  Drill Championships set for Saturday in Anderson

Posted: Updated:
JROTC trophies at Pendleton High School (March 8, 2017) JROTC trophies at Pendleton High School (March 8, 2017)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Pendleton High School and Anderson Lights of Hope will host the third annual Upstate Regional JROTC  Drill Championships on  Saturday at the Anderson Civic Center.

An estimated 600 Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps students from all military branch units at high schools across the Southeast are expected to participate.

Officials said the drill competition is designed to “showcase military drill precision and foster an atmosphere of team and individual competition, while promoting true sportsmanship.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.