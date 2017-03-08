Deputies: 2nd suspect arrested after manhunt near Spartanburg Co. school

The second man who deputies said fled from a traffic stop that resulted in Chesnee Elementary School being placed on lockdown Wednesday morning was captured on Thursday.

Deputies said Travis Gentry Turner, 26, was found at an address on Raymond Drive Thursday. He was wanted for three active general sessions bench warrants for failure to stop for blue light, possession of marijuana and tracking methamphetamine. Deputies said three other people in the house were also arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A second suspect, identified as 27-year-old Chasney Corey Teal, was arrested by deputies after a lengthy foot chase that started on Emlas Lane in Chesnee on Wednesday. Deputies say Teal had an active family court bench warrant.

K9 units and Air 1 responded to help track down the suspects who hopped out of a vehicle and fled from deputies, the report said.

Chesnee Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the situation, starting around 9:45 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m. when deputies said it appeared the suspects had left the area.

The vehicle the two suspects were in was towed, and deputies say a handgun was recovered from the car. The car had a bad tag and deputies say it was likely stolen.

