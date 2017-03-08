Police: Teen arrested after assault at Greenville school - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Teen arrested after assault at Greenville school

Greenville police said a 13-year-old student was arrested Tuesday following a disturbance at West Greenville School, located on Endel Street.

Police said the suspect was disruptive in a classroom he was not supposed to be in and assaulted a school staff member when asked to leave the classroom.

An off-duty officer was at the school at the time and charged the teen with disturbing school.

Police said the staff member did not want to press charges for the assault.

