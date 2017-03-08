Gestamp announces plans to expand Union plant, create 130 jobs

Gestamp, a company that manufactures metal automotive components, announced on Wednesday plans to expand its Union County plant to meet increased demands for the products made there.

The expansion includes $129 million in new capital investment and is expected to create 130 jobs.

Gestamp operates 98 manufacturing plants around the world and employs 34,000 people, according to a new release about the Upstate plant expansion.

The products made in Union County supply the BMW and Volvo plants in South Carolina.

In order to meet increased demand, Gestamp said it will add more than 300,000 square feet of space to its current plant, located at One LSP Road in Union. The company will also be constructing 123,000 square feet of new space and adding another 182,000 square feet by leasing an existing building.

Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in 2018.

