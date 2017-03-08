Deputies investigating gunshots into vehicle at Spartanburg plan - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating gunshots into vehicle at Spartanburg plant

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies are bullets were fired into the trunk of a car parked at a plant on Tuesday.

Deputies said they were called to Martex Fiber on Southport Road around 3:45 p.m.

A worker at the plant observed a man walking through the parking lot, and then a short time later observed the man pull out a handgun and fire four shots into the trunk area of an orange Chevy Camaro, per the investigative report.

The man was wearing a black stocking cap, black t-shirt, and black pants.

Deputies said forensics was called to process the scene.

There was no word of any arrests.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.