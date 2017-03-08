Deputies investigating gunshots into vehicle at Spartanburg plant

Spartanburg County deputies are bullets were fired into the trunk of a car parked at a plant on Tuesday.

Deputies said they were called to Martex Fiber on Southport Road around 3:45 p.m.

A worker at the plant observed a man walking through the parking lot, and then a short time later observed the man pull out a handgun and fire four shots into the trunk area of an orange Chevy Camaro, per the investigative report.

The man was wearing a black stocking cap, black t-shirt, and black pants.

Deputies said forensics was called to process the scene.

There was no word of any arrests.

