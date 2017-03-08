Memory loss patients in Easley receive baby dolls from donations

An Upstate community worked together to give comfort to those that suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s by bringing them a great gift.

To spread a little cheer, patients from the Brooksdale Easley Assisted Living facility received baby dolls on Wednesday afternoon.

The dolls were collected thanks to a donation drive by the living facility, SC Hospice and Palliative Care, and United Methodist Church of the covenant in hopes the donation would bring smiles to the patients’ faces.

Over 40 dolls were collected.

