Memory loss patients in Easley receive baby dolls from donations - FOX Carolina 21

Memory loss patients in Easley receive baby dolls from donations

Posted: Updated:
Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina) Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina) Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina) Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina) Memory loss patients received baby dolls (Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate community worked together to give comfort to those that suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s by bringing them a great gift.  

To spread a little cheer, patients from the Brooksdale Easley Assisted Living facility received baby dolls on Wednesday afternoon. 

The dolls were collected thanks to a donation drive by the living facility, SC Hospice and Palliative Care, and United Methodist Church of the covenant in hopes the donation would bring smiles to the patients’ faces.

Over 40 dolls were collected.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.