Greenville Humane Society receives $70K grant from PetSmart Charities

The Greenville Humane Society announced it received more than $70,000 from PetSmart Charities, which will be used to provide at least 2,600 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Humane Society, beneficiaries of this grant will get a reduced price of $20 for alteration surgeries. This is a 60% reduction in their already reduced prices. All Upstate residents are eligible for the discounted rate.

“Making spay and neuter services more accessible and affordable for local pet parents is a proactive way to prevent unplanned litters and reduce the overpopulation of pets in the Greenville area,” Sima Thakkar, the regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities, said. “We look forward to seeing the impact that the Greenville Humane Society will have on pets and families in need with the help of this grant.”

The Humane Society stated there will be several promotions this year advertising reduced spay and neuters. “Beat the Heat” is running until the end of March and focuses on female cat spay surgeries.

Animals must be at least eight weeks of age and weigh a minimum of two pounds to undergo the procedure.

