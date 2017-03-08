City of Greenville announces upcoming road closures

The City of Greenville announced new upcoming road closures and trolley deviations starting Thursday.

Beginning Thursday, Gibbs Street, from Westfield Street to Hudson Street, will be closed for approximately two weeks to allow Duke Energy to install a new duct bank. According to the City, this is the first of three phases for the project which will require additional closures as the project progresses.

Detour routes will be posted. For more information contact Jeff Hardin with Duke Energy at 864-439-5938.

On Saturday, West Prentiss Avenue, from Mission Street to Lynn Street, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the West Prentiss Avenue Block Party.

On Sunday, the following streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Main Street, from Falls Park to Beattie Place

Broad Street, from Falls Street to Main Street

North Street, from Richardson Street to Spring Street

For more information, call 864-884-3816 or email Len Byrne at lenbyrne@yahoo.com.

Due to the parade on Sunday, the downtown trolley will make the following route deviations and will be unable to service trolley stops on Main Street between Augusta and Beattie/College:

From North Main Street heading south, turn right onto College Street

Turn Left onto Richardson Street

Continue on Richardson Street/River Street across South Main Street to Augusta Street and resume normal route to County Square.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.