Corporation expansion to bring 100 new job opportunities to the Upstate

AVX Co. expansion to bring new job opportunities (Source: Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)

AVX Co. expansion to bring new job opportunities (Source: Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)

AVX Co. expansion to bring new job opportunities (Source: Mar. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)

AVX Corporation announced it is expanding its existing operations in Greenville County, investing $35 million in this expansion and creating up to 100 new jobs in the coming years.

"Continuing to expand our development and manufacturing operations at our headquarters in Greenville County will further strengthen AVX's position as a leader in the global electronic component industry." AVX Corporation Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Cummings, said.

AVX is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of electronic passive components and interconnect solutions.

The company, which is headquartered in Greenville, will be adding 80,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 30,000 square feet of warehouse space to facilitate the expansion of specialty passive electronic components production.

Click here for more information of the company.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.