Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office to hold active shooter training

Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office to hold active shooter training Thursday

FILE: Active shooter training
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office will hold an active shooter training open to the public Thursday. 

The active shooter response training aims to help average people understand what to do in that type of situation, including when to run, when to hide and when to fight. The training will also cover when it is safe to call 911. 

The training begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, in Conference Room A of Greenville County Square complex. 

