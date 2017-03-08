School official: School bus routes altered after possible propane leak in Haywood Co.

A possible propane leak led to changes in school dismissal for some students in Haywood County Wednesday afternoon.

School district officials report that at approximately 2:05 p.m. they were informed of a a car wreck on Welch Street in Waynesville that may have resulted in a propane leak. For precaution, school officials began altering some afternoon bus routes in order to avoid the potential propane leak.

The change was limited to students who typically ride buses to the Welch Street area of Waynesville from Junaluska Elementary School, Waynesville Middle School, and Tuscola High School. No other schools were impacted by the change.

