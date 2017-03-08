Controlled burn planned in Buncombe Co. Thursday - FOX Carolina 21

Controlled burn planned in Buncombe Co. Thursday

Smoke from the fire could still be seen from the staging area Wednesday morning (FOX Carolina) Smoke from the fire could still be seen from the staging area Wednesday morning (FOX Carolina)
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

The NC Forest Service announced they are planning to proceed with a controlled burn on Thursday in the Mountain Farm Lane area.

The controlled burn will take place off of Stone Mtn. Farm Road from Old Fort Rd, according to the Broad River Volunteer Fire & Rescue (BRFD).

BRFD said the plan is to begin early Thursday morning and work until early evening. They said the forest service will have crews and heavy equipment monitoring the area being burned. BRFD will keep the public updated if these plans change.

BRFD is advising to drive with caution due to conditions and crews working. They said to expect smoke in the immediate area.  

