Clear, sunny Thursday but showers return Friday; rain and snow this weekend

Warm and sunny conditions will continue today, then cooler air will begin to push in for the weekend. Rain is possible Friday, then rain and snow is a potential for Saturday night into Sunday morning. While mountain snow is likely, the Upstate will experience mostly rain mixed briefly with snow early Sunday morning.

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s in the Upstate and low 70s for the mountains. This will be 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Friday will be warm as well, but there will be potential for scattered showers in the morning. Highs will reach the mid 70s once again for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.

Cooler air will seep in for Saturday with highs only warming into the low 50s for the mountains and around 60 in the Upstate. Showers arrive Saturday night, and some of that will turn to snow in the mountains. The Upstate could see a few snowflakes mixed with rain into early Sunday, but no issues are expected.

Sunday morning will bring lingering rain/snow in the mountains with spotty showers elsewhere.

