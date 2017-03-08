Police: Trio arrested after stealing narcotics from Catawba Co. pharmacy

Three individuals were arrested Wednesday by the Forest City Police Department after stealing approximately 12,000 dosage units of narcotics from a pharmacy in Catawba County.

Police say that after Jeffery Matthew Green was arrested on charges stemming from a vehicle pursuit, officers proceeded to the Baymont Inn on Jameson Inn Drive to conduct an investigation.

During the investigation, officers said they discovered in one of the Baymont Inn rooms approximately 12,000 dosage units of narcotics that were reported stolen.

The following arrests were made after a combined effort from the patrol and detective divisions:

Jeffery Matthew Green, 29, was arrested for fleeing to elude arrest, possession of stolen property and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance. He received a $60,000 secured bond.

Ralph Ellis Hill, 47, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for drugs, trafficking opiates, trafficking schedule IV and trafficking schedule II controlled substances. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Heather Nicole Kesterson, 28, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking opiates and felony possession of schedule IV controlled substance. She received a $26,500 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.