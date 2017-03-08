Upstate high school senior surprised when gets check for $1300 on field trip

Justin Kearney (right) and Curtis Loftis (left) standing with $1300 check made out to Justin and his parents. (March 8, 2017 FOX Carolina)

A school trip to the Statehouse led to a sweet surprise for one Upstate high school senior – a check for $1,300!

Justin Kearney, the treasurer for the J.L. Mann senior class, was on a field trip to the Statehouse in Columbia with other Greenville County high school student leaders when he decided to stop by a booth at the Treasurer’s Office.

The Treasurer’s Office was promoting an Unclaimed Property Program at the time and it just happened to by Justin’s lucky day. Staff members told Justin his parents were owed $1,300!

Here is video of how it all happened:

After the discovery, staff members brought Justin to meet Treasurer Curtis Loftis who said Justin gets to keep “half of the money”.

The pair then posed for a picture with the $1,300 check made out to “Mom, Dad ad Justin”.

Justin plans to attend Clemson or Carolina next year and hopes his parents will use the money for his college fund.

