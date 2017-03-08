Deputies: One arrested, several detained during SWAT raid in Berea

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say one man has been arrested after SWAT raided a Berea home.

Deputies say they got a tip just after noon on Wednesday that a man with active warrants was located at 11 Wilma Drive.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies say several people exited the residence as the wanted suspect climbed into the home's attic.

A SWAT team and negotiator were called out to the scene to assist and a standoff ensued.

Reports say negotiators were eventually able to talk the man down and arrest him. Witnesses said between 8 and 10 people who exited the building were placed into handcuffs, and deputies confirm that these individuals were detained during the incident.

The suspect arrested has been identified as 26-year-old Joshua Moore. He was arrested on three counts of violation of probation, three counts of failure to comply and one count of resisting arrest.

