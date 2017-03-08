Firefighter: Swannanoa brush fire now 100% contained, structures no longer threatened

Structure fire spreads to woods becoming brush fire endangering at least 3 Buncombe Co. structures. (Source: iWitness)

Firefighters say a structure fire spread to a wooded area and became a brush fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The call initially came in about the fire at 4:07 p.m. at 128 Old Fellowship Road. Ryan Cole of the Skyland Fire Department said the call was initially for a structure fire, but upon arrival on the scene, crews discovered that the woods were also on fire, and additional departments were called to assist.

While three structures were reportedly endangered earlier this evening, reports say no homes are currently endangered by the fire as sixteen fire departments, approximately 50 personnel, remain at the scene to monitor fire lines and take it down.

Cole says the fire is now 100% percent contained with a fire line surrounding it in the woods. He says one structure was involved in the blaze, sustaining substantial damage, but the other 3 homes that were endangered are expected to be okay.

Cole told FOX that the absence of fire hydrants, high elevation of the area and narrow roads made battling the blaze more difficult for the several crews that responded. He said crews are expected to stay overnight and return tomorrow to monitor hot spots and mop up the area.

The fire was said to have spanned 2 acres when first reported. Officials are unsure of its size at this time.

Cole attributed effective coordination and ability to work together to the successful efforts of responding fire crews in containing the blaze.

