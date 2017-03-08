Police, SLED, coroner investigating homicide after body of Newberry Co. man found in vehicle

The Newberry Police Department, SLED and the Newberry County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an Upstate man.

Officials with the Newberry Police Department say they responded to the Newberry Green Apartments located at 411 Monroe Street around 8:21 Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a body found inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival on the scene, police say they located the deceased body of a male subject.

Reports say the body of 48-year-old Clinton Farrell Stephens of Newberry was identified on Wednesday. His death was ruled by the coroner as a homicide.

Officials say they will continue canvassing nearby neighborhoods for witnesses and will attempt to follow up on any leads that develop.

Law enforcement maintain that this is an isolated incident and feel that the community is not in any danger.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at I-888-CRIME-SC.

