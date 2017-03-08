Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene of incident in Anderson Co.

Deputies responded to the scene of a reported incident in Anderson County.

The call came in at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports say the incident occurred on Belton Street and Hall Street in Anderson.

Officials had not yet been able to confirm that a shooting occurred, but said it was possible. Upon arrival on the scene, however, deputies were unable to find any evidence of a shooting.

