Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene of incident in Anderson C - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene of incident in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies responded to the scene of a reported incident in Anderson County.

The call came in at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports say the incident occurred on Belton Street and Hall Street in Anderson.

Officials had not yet been able to confirm that a shooting occurred, but said it was possible. Upon arrival on the scene, however, deputies were unable to find any evidence of a shooting.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.