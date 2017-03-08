Leicester power expected to be restored by 3 a.m. after crash into power pole sends one to hospital

Duke Energy says more than 2,000 customers are without powers in Buncombe County after a vehicle damaged equipment Wednesday night.

The outage was first reported at 8:14 p.m., according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. That time coincides with reports of the crash at 8:11 p.m.

Troopers say a vehicle struck a power pole, causing it to fall onto the roadway, blocking traffic along New Leicester Hwy. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

As of 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, 2,458 were reportedly without power in Leicester, N.C. Duke Energy says 3,146 customers were without power at one point.

The outage is expected to be repaired by 3 a.m. Thursday. Crews are currently on site working to restore power.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.