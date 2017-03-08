Coroner releases name of woman who died weeks after crashing into tree, pole in Laurens Co.

The Laurens County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman who died nearly three weeks after crashing her car in Laurens County.

The collision happened on February 17 around 4:55 p.m. on Old Laurens Road near Colt Trail.

Troopers said the woman was traveling north on Old Laurens Road in a 2001 Buick Sedan before traveling off the right side of the road, striking a culvert, tree and utility pole.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and became entrapped in the vehicle with injuries. Troopers said the driver had to be extracted by mechanical means.

The woman died at the hospital Tuesday at 1:50 p.m. at the hospital.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek identified the victim as 50-year-old Hattie Anita Johnson of Boyd Street in Fountain Inn.

The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head and spine.

