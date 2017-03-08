GoFundMe started for dog abandoned at Greenville Humane Society severely injured

He's a little canine but he's putting up a big fight.

The name Louie means "strong warrior," a fitting name for the dog.

Louis was dropped off at Greenville Humane Society just over a week ago, and has had a rough life.

Abandoned in a crate outside the shelter, he was left in shock from his severe injuries.

The small dog has already had several surgeries and his medical bills are adding up.

Some have stepped up to help little Louie, however.

He's receiving around-the-clock care from his foster mom, and a volunteer with a big heart has even organized a fundraiser to help him.

Ashley Knight, Foster Manager at Greenville Humane Society, has seen her fair share of animals in need.

Still, even Knight was shocked at just how bad Louie's injuries were when he came to the shelter.

"I've been here for 3 years," said Knight. "He's probably one of the worst."

She's stepped in as his foster mom for that reason, and veterinarian Cindy Wheat was called in to treat his injuries.

"Any time you see wounds like that, you think, 'Oh my goodness. What am I going to do here?'" said Knight. "It can be pretty overwhelming to see that extensive injury."

And while no one is exactly sure what happened to Louie, it's believed that he may have been hit, and then dragged by a car.

"He had a huge hole in his face, his right front leg was completely shredded off, and at that moment, I knew it was time to take care of him," said Knight.

Louie's 2 injured legs have since been treated and his ear sewn back together. He's on the mend, but there's still a chance one of his legs will have to be amputated. Volunteers are hopeful he'll fight through that, however.

"He's a sweetheart. With all he's been through, you wouldn't even think that," Knight explained. "Without the bandages, you wouldn't even know this had happened to him. He still loves everything and every person."

And while he's recovering, his surgeries and medications are adding up for the Greenville Humane Society. That's where volunteer Randy Owens comes in.

"I was mad, I was sad, you know? A lot of different emotions to see how someone could do that to a helpless animal," said Owens. "(I) hung out with the dog a little bit and then went home and started brainstorming and said, 'You know what? We're going to do something for this little guy.'"

Owens set up a GoFundMe account on Tuesday, and in just one day, people have pitched in, in a big way.

"I want people to know this happens in Greenville," said Owens. "There are a lot of animals who need help, and a lot of this stuff is done by donors. It's not like the state's funding all this - they need surgeries and that costs money."

Owens says those donations can go a long way - especially when you see how well Louie is doing.

"I can't even explain the feeling to see him get well," Owens said. "It's awesome."

So far, the GoFundMe account has raised more than $1,700, almost reaching the $1,800 goal. Owens says any money raised above and beyond what is needed for Louie will go to help other dogs who come into the Humane Society needing help.

To donate to help Louie, click here.

