Police: Man found shot in neck in parking lot of Spartanburg Red Lobster

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police say a gunshot victim has been transported by EMS to the hospital after being found in the parking lot of an Upstate restaurant.

Reports say the incident was called in around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was found shot in the neck in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on Blackstock Road.

Officials are not yet certain where the shooting initially occurred.

The victim's condition is not known at this time.

